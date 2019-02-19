

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday as investors pin hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and bet on policy stimulus from central banks.



The upside, however, could be limited after China accused the U.S. of fueling cybersecurity fears.



China on Monday accused the U.S. of trying to block its industrial development by using political means to interfere in its economic activity.



Elsewhere in the U.K., four cabinet ministers have reportedly urged Prime Minister Theresa May to stop using the threat of a no-deal Brexit in divorce negotiations with the European Union.



The U.S. dollar held steady against its peers while oil prices hovered near three-month highs.



The U.S. markets were closed overnight for Washington Birthday.



In Europe, stocks finished mostly higher on Monday, with banks leading the surge after an ECB official said a new round of cheap multi-year loans to banks was possible.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2 percent. France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.3 percent while the German DAX ended marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.



