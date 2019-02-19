

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group (GOG.L), a provider of passenger transport services, said Tuesday that it has agreed terms with FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) to purchase the Queen's Road bus depot. Go-Ahead has agreed 11.17 million pounds in cash for the acquisition which includes 163 buses.



The sale, which is due to complete in the next few months, will take Go-Ahead into Manchester, Britain's second-largest urban area, for the first time. The Queen's Road depot will operate as Go North West, while a local brand will be chosen in collaboration with customers and stakeholders.



Go-Ahead said it is looking forward to working in partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester or TfGM, to deliver operational excellence, innovation and a focus on customer service.



The company noted that while the initial focus will be on ensuring a smooth transition to maintain services from day one of the new operation, it will invest in the people, vehicles and systems to improve the local bus services to customers. Buses from Queen's Road predominantly serve destinations in the centre, North Manchester and Salford.



