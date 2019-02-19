

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) Tuesday said it has won $42 million worth order for Train Technologies from Indian Railways.



ABB said the order is its largest traction equipment order in India to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works or DLW, in Varanasi.



The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of ABB's largest factories for locomotive applications in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, in Southern India.



ABB traction equipment is expected to improve rail operator's efficiency and strengthen sustainable transportation in India.



ABB traction equipment successfully drives more than 250 electric locomotives operated by Indian Railways for both passenger and freight services. In India, more than 20 percent of three-phase electric locomotives are equipped with traction converters from ABB. Last year, the Indian government approved plans to fully electrify the Indian Railways by 2022.



