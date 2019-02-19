

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks opened a tad higher on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan hinted at further monetary policy easing and a new round of talks between the U.S. and China to resolve their trade war get underway in Washington.



Speaking to Parliament, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda remarked that the central bank is willing to ease its monetary policy further, if the Japanese currency's strength curbs economic growth.



The U.S.-China talks to end a damaging trade war will resume today in Washington, following a successful round of talks last week in Beijing.



The benchmark DAX was up 11 points at 11,310 in opening deals after ending marginally lower on Monday.



Wirecard jumped over 8 percent to extend Monday's rally after financial regulator BaFi banned short selling in the stock amid reports that German authorities are probing into a possible violation of securities trading rules.



HeidelbergCement soared 4 percent. The company forecast higher demand after reporting a 10 percent rise in group revenue for the fourth quarter.



Fashion company TOM TAILOR Holding advanced 11 percent. The company said it would implement a capital increase of 10 percent against cash contribution with partial utilization of the approved capital.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX