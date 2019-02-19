

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone current account surplus weakened in December, as the surpluses in the visible trade, services and primary income accounts were partly offset by a deficit in the secondary income account, figures from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.



The current account surplus declined to EUR 16 billion from EUR 23 billion in November, which was revised from EUR 20 billion.



The visible trade surplus weakened to EUR 16 billion from EUR 20 billion in the previous month.



The surplus in the primary income account shrunk to EUR 3 billion from EUR 6 billion, whereas the services account surplus edged down to EUR 11 billion from EUR 12 billion in November.



The deficit in the secondary income account narrowed to EUR 13 billion from EUR 15 billion in the previous month.



For 2018, the current account surplus fell to EUR 343 billion, or 3.0 percent of euro area GDP, from EUR 362 billion, or 3.2 percent of euro area GDP in the previous year.



