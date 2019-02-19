

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks lacked direction in early trade on Tuesday after China accused the U.S. of fueling cybersecurity fears, thus risking exacerbating tensions between the two countries.



Trade talks also remained in focus as a new round of talks between the U.S. and China to resolve their trade war get underway in Washington later today.



The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed with a negative bias at 5,166 after closing up 0.3 percent the previous day.



In stock-specific action, food company Danone fell over 1 percent after its full-year 2018 net income, Group share, declined 4.1 percent to 2.35 billion euros from 2.45 billion euros last year.



Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were down around 1 percent while Societe Generale shed half a percent.



