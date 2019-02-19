sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,84 Euro		+0,02
+0,26 %
WKN: A0REAY ISIN: CH0048265513 Ticker-Symbol: TOJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSOCEAN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSOCEAN LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,76
7,90
12:46
7,76
7,94
12:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSOCEAN LTD
TRANSOCEAN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSOCEAN LTD7,84+0,26 %