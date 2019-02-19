

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $53.44 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $184.50 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $85.54 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.11 billion from $2.04 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $85.54 Mln. vs. $57.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $2.11 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.



