

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Tuesday initiated sales and comparable store sales guidance for the full-year 2019.



The company projected fiscal 2019 net sales in a range of $9.65 billion to $9.80 billion and comparable store sales increase in the range of 1.0 to 2.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $9.78 billion for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'As we begin the third year of our transformation, we remain disciplined in our approach to executing on our strategic objectives and dedicated to delivering further improvements across our business in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX