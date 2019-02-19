

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.69 billion, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $2.18 billion, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $138.79 billion from $136.27 billion last year.



Wal-Mart Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $138.79 Bln vs. $136.27 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX