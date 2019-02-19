

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish Krona declined against the euro in the European session on Tuesday, as a data showed that the nation's consumer inflation worsened in January.



Data from Statistics Sweden showed that the CPI dropped 1.0 percent on a monthly basis from December, when prices grew by 0.4 percent.



Year-on-year, the CPI rose 1.9 percent after a 2.0 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 2.2 percent growth.



The Swedish currency fell to a 5-1/2-month low of 10.6218 versus the euro from yesterday's closing value of 10.4656. If the Krona drops further, 11.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



