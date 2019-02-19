

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported adjusted EPS of $1.41 for the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2019. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income attributable to Walmart improved 69.5% year-over-year to $3.69 billion. Earnings per share was $1.27 compared to $0.73, prior year.



Fourth-quarter total revenue was $138.8 billion, an increase of 1.9% from last year. Excluding currency, total revenue was $140.5 billion, an increase of 3.1%. Analysts expected revenue of $138.65 billion for the quarter.



Without Fuel, Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 4.2%, while Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales increased 43%, for the quarter. Sam's Club comp sales were up 3.3%, for the quarter, and eCommerce sales grew 21%.



For fiscal 2019, adjusted EPS was $4.91. Total revenue was $514.4 billion, an increase of 2.8%. Excluding currency, total revenue was $515.1 billion, an increase of 3.0%. Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 3.6%, for the fiscal year.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect: Walmart U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, to rise 2.5 percent to 3 percent; and net sales growth of at least 3 percent in constant currency. Walmart expects fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS to decline by a low single-digit percentage range compared with fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS. Excluding Flipkart, the company expects fiscal 2020 EPS to increase by a low to mid single-digit percentage range compared with fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS.



