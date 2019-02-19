

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) announced that its Board has elected David Sewell as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective March 1, 2019. Sewell has served as Sherwin-Williams' President, Performance Coatings Group since August 2014. He will be responsible for all of Sherwin-Williams' operating segments, which includes The Americas Group, the Performance Coatings Group and the Consumer Brands Group.



Sherwin-Williams also announced that the Board has elected Aaron Erter as President, Performance Coatings Group, succeeding Sewell, and Robert Lynch as President, Consumer Brands Group, succeeding Erter.



