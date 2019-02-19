

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $186.70 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $108.18 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $198.43 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $4.60 billion from $4.21 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $198.43 Mln. vs. $175.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.60 Bln vs. $4.21 Bln last year.



