

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gliknik said that it will receive a $15 million milestone payment from Pfizer Inc. (PFE) following the start of a Phase I clinical trial of Pfizer drug candidate PF-06755347, previously known as GL-2045, for the potential treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy or CIDP, a rare neurological disorder.



Gliknik and Pfizer entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement in 2013.



Gliknik noted that it continues to be eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments under the 2013 license agreement with Pfizer. Gliknik is also eligible to receive tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales of any products that may be commercialized pursuant to this license agreement.



