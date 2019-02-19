

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Aviation, an operating unit of General Electric Company (GE), announced digital network operations agreements with customers at the Waypoint event including AirAsia and additional undisclosed airlines. AirAsia signed a five-year contract for Network Operations Insights to provide a single view of disruption impacts on AirAsia's entire multi-hub network, GE Aviation said. This includes a Data Science project to help analyze the flight schedule and give insights into the delay cause of disruption.



'Network Operations delivers powerful software applications that collect and analyze data streams in real time across multiple systems,' said John Mansfield, chief digital officer for GE Aviation.



