

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported that its fourth-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders increased 7% to $179.21 million from $166.97 million in the previous year. Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share increased 11% to $1.02 from last year.



Revenues increased 18% to $2.24 billion from $1.90 billion last year. Net Revenues increased 8% to $681 million.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.85 per share and revenues of $2.15 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX