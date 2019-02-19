

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday after China accused the United States of fueling cybersecurity fears, thus risking exacerbating tensions between the two countries.



Investors also digested weak earnings updates from the likes of Danone, HSBC and BHP, and looked ahead to the new round of talks between the U.S. and China getting underway later today in Washington.



The pan European Stoxx 600 dipped 0.22 percent. Among major markets in Europe, Germany's DAX added 0.09 percent, while the CAC 40 in France slid 0.15 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.56 percent. Switzerland's SMI dipped 0.12 percent.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland and Turkey all saw mild weakness in the range of 0.1 percent to 0.8 percent to the downside.



In Germany, shares or Wirecard surged 4.57 percent, while Heidelberg Cement soared 3.57 percent, Deutsche Bank tumbled 2.10 percent, Deutchse Lufthansa jumped 1.40 percent, Deutsche Post climbed 1.07 percent and Thyssenkrupp advanced 0.96 percent.



In the French market, Valeo spiked 1.76 percent, while Vivendi slid 0.38 percent, BNP Paribas fell 0.44 percent, Societe Generale retreated 0.54 percent and Credit Agricole advanced 0.10 percent.



In the U.K. market, Coca Cola HBC surged 2.69 percent, while Rolls-Royce Holdings added 0.29 percent, Royal Dutch Shell sank 0.14 percent, Tesco jumped 1.48 percent and Vodafone Group skidded 0.45 percent.



In economic news, Eurozone current account surplus weakened in December, as the surpluses in the visible trade, services and primary income accounts were partly offset by a deficit in the secondary income account, figures from the European Central Bank showed.



The current account surplus declined to EUR 16 billion from EUR 23 billion in November, which was revised from EUR 20 billion. The visible trade surplus weakened to EUR 16 billion from EUR 20 billion in the previous month.



Elsewhere, official data showed that U.K. wage inflation as well as the U.K. jobless rate held steady at the start of 2019.



On U.S.-China trade front, news that China accused the U.S. of attempting to curtail its technology development by putting pressure on allies to shun networks supplied by Huawei Technologies has raised concerns about tensions between the world's two largest economies.



