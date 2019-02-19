

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly lower on Monday, in line with other European on concerns over U.S.-China trade negotiations.



China accused the United States of fueling cybersecurity fears, thus risking exacerbating tensions between the two countries, just as a new round of talks between the U.S. and China gets underway later today in Washington.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended down 11.29 points or 0.12 percent at 9,256.12 after trading between 9,247.49 and 9,278.42.



On Monday, the SMI ended up 25.34 points, or 0.27%, at 9,267.46.



Among the prominent gainers in the SMI index, LaFarge Holcim climbed 0.75 percent, while Zurich Insurance advanced 0.53 percent and Roche GS gained 0.48 percent.



Swiss engineering firm ABB rose 0.13 percent after it won $42 million worth order for Train Technologies from Indian Railways.



Moving lower, CS Group sank 0.88 percent, while UBS Group lost 0.81 percent, Nestle slipped 0.58 percent and Richemont eased 0.06 percent. Novartis was unchanged.



Most of the markets in Europe were down on concerns that the U.S. and China will fail to arrive at a trade agreement sometime soon.



