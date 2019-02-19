

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google announced Tuesday it plans to acquire cloud migration company Alooma, which helps other companies move their data from multiple sources into one data warehouse.



Alooma helps enterprise companies streamline database migration in the cloud with an innovative data pipeline tool that enables them to move their data from multiple sources to a single data warehouse.



Google did not disclose any financial details of the transaction, however, it's likely a relatively small acquisition. Israel-based Alooma raised about $15 million from investors like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequioa Capital Israel, according to Crunchbase.



