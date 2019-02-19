

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant Ford plans to stop making heavy trucks in South America, a region where the automaker has long struggled. The company plans to stop production at an assembly plant in Brazil.



Ford will stop production at its Sao Bernardo do Campo plant in Brazil this year. It will also stop selling the Cargo lineup, F-4000 and F-350 trucks along with the Fiesta compact car once it sells out of its inventories.



Ford expects to record pretax special item charges of about $460 million as a result.



The company said the move is 'a key step toward returning its South America operations to sustainable profitability.'



