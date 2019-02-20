

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss- Group part narrowed to 218 million euros from 928 million euros last year.



EBITDA for the quarter declined to 776 million euros from 970 million euros in the previous year.



But, revenues for the quarter grew 4.1% to 6.538 billion euros from 6.278 billion euros last year.



In 2019, the Air France-KLM Group plans to selectively grow capacity for the Passenger network by 2% to 3% compared to 2018. Transavia will continue to grow at a sustained pace of 9% to 11%.



Based on the current data for the Passenger network: Long-haul forward booking load factors from February to April are on average stable compared to last year, and positively oriented for the early summer; Passenger unit revenues at constant currency expected below last year for the first quarter 2019 partly due to the Easter shift.



The Group will pursue initiatives to reduce unit costs, with a targeted reduction for 2019 of between -1% to 0% at constant currency and fuel price. The Full Year 2019 fuel bill is expected to increase by 650 million euros compared to 2018 to 5.6 billion euros, based on the forward curve of 15 February 2019.



The Group's capital expenditures are planned at the level of 3.2 billion euros for the year 2019 and the Group is targeting a Net debt/EBITDA ratio below 1.5x.



