sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

196,10 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0D9PT ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0 Ticker-Symbol: MTX 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,41
195,99
09:03
195,50
196,10
09:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG196,100,00 %