

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA said Wednesday that it has provisionally found extensive competition concerns as part of its in-depth investigation of the proposed merger between J Sainsbury plc's (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) supermarket chain Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd. and Asda Group Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart (WMT).



The CMA said that at this stage in its Phase 2 investigation, it has found that the proposed deal could lead to a worse experience for in-store and online shoppers across the UK through higher prices, a poorer shopping experience, and reductions in the range and quality of products offered. It also has concerns that prices could rise at a large number of Sainsbury's and Asda petrol stations.



The CMA has provisional concerns that the merger could lead to a substantial lessening of competition at both a national and local level.



Stuart McIntosh, chair of the independent inquiry group carrying out the investigation, said, 'We have provisionally found that, should the two merge, shoppers could face higher prices, reduced quality and choice, and a poorer overall shopping experience across the UK. We also have concerns that prices could rise at a large number of their petrol stations.'



The CMA said it has set out potential options for addressing its provisional concerns. These include blocking the deal or requiring the merging companies to sell off a significant number of stores and other assets - potentially including one of the Sainsbury's or Asda brands - to recreate the competitive rivalry lost through the merger.



According to the CMA, its current view is that it is likely to be difficult for the companies to address the concerns it has identified.



The CMA is welcoming responses from interested parties to its provisional findings by 13 March 2019 and its notice of possible remedies by 6 March 2019. The CMA's final report will be issued by 30 April 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX