

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L ), a Bangladesh -based manufacturer of generic pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients, announced Wednesday that it has agreed with Sandoz Inc., a division of Novartis (NVS), to acquire a portfolio of eight Abbreviated New Drug Applications or ANDAs in the US for an undisclosed amount in cash.



Beximco Pharma's current US portfolio comprises six US Food and Drug Administration or FDA approved products. Four of these products are currently being exported to the US and two products are awaiting regulatory approval.



Following this transaction, Beximco Pharma's US portfolio will consist of 14 approved ANDAs.



In August 2016, Beximco Pharma became the first Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company to export medicine to the US market following its manufacturing site approval by the US FDA in June 2015.



Nazmul Hassan MP, Managing Director of Beximco said, 'The acquisition of these ANDAs from Sandoz, a global leader in the generics market, significantly strengthens our position in the US, expanding our portfolio to 14 approved products. The acquisition is expected to provide a major boost to our export sales in the future and we look forward to continuing to build our presence in this important strategic market for Beximco Pharma.'



