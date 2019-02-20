

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for fiscal year 2018 was $12.84 million down from $41.56 million in the prior year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.05 compared to $0.08 in the previous year.



Pre-exceptional profit before income tax was $54.7 million, down from $66.8 million in the previous year. Post-exceptional profit before income tax was $38.4 million, compared to $64.1 million last year.



Revenue was $704.3 million compared to $722.6 million last year.



The company expects attributable production in 2019 to be 457,000 gold equivalent ounces (37 million silver equivalent ounces) assuming the average silver to gold ratio of 81:1. This figure now excludes Arcata and represents a further 2% increase on 2018 and will be driven by: 242,000 gold equivalent ounces from Inmaculada; a further increased contribution of 10.2 million silver equivalent ounces from Pallancata with the Pablo vein in full production; and 7.5 million ounces from the dependable San Jose mine.



