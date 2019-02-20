

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Wednesday on the back of well-received earnings updates and continued optimism over U.S. - China trade negotiations.



Investors also awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes due later in the session for clues on policymakers' thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction policy.



The benchmark DAX was up 60 points or 0.53 percent at 11,369 in opening deals after closing up 0.1 percent the previous day.



Fresenius shares jumped over 5 percent after the healthcare firm said it expects earnings to grow faster than sales from 2020.



Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA also soared more than 5 percent. The company plans to repurchase shares with an aggregate volume of up to one billion Euros via the capital markets over the next two years.



Telefonica Deutschland Holding tumbled 3.7 percent despite the company narrowing its preliminary loss for fiscal year 2018.



In economic news, Germany's producer price inflation eased for a second straight month to its lowest level in eight months in January, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



