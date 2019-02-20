

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter 2018 net earnings attributable to the company were $171 million or $1.55 per share, compared to net loss of $4 million or $0.04 per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $152 million or $1.38 per share, compared with $125 million or $1.11 per share during the same period one year ago.



Consolidated net sales for the quarter grew 7 percent to $1.72 billion from $1.61 billion in the same period last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.68 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



