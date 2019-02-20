

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $278 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $496 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $5.34 billion from $5.63 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $256 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q4): $5.34 Bln vs. $5.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX