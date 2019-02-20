

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter, Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2019.



The company projects Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per share for fiscal 2019 in a range of $5.67 to $5.83, and earnings in the range of $3.69 to $3.86 per share.



On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.49 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Our integration of the markets that we acquired from Fairway in late December is going well and we anticipate another year of solid sales and AFFO growth in 2019,' said Chief Executive Sean Reilly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX