

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter, electric utility NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday initiated earnings and capital investments guidance for the full-year 2019.



The company projects adjusted net operating earnings for fiscal 2019 in the range of $1.27 to $1.33 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In 2019, NiSource also expects to make capital investments of $1.6 to $1.7 billion



For the long-term, NiSource expects to grow its adjusted net operating earnings and dividend by 5 to 7 percent annually from 2019 through 2022, a two-year extension to its prior long-term growth forecast.



The company also expects to make capital investments of $1.6 to $2.0 billion annually from 2020 through 2022.



