

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $190.15 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $142.55 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $193.60 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $932.11 million from $897.32 million last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $193.60 Mln. vs. $153.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $932.11 Mln vs. $897.32 Mln last year.



