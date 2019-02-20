

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) on Wednesday initiated earnings and operating income guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.88 to $5.08 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.68 to $6.88 per share.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.41 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also expects full year 2019 operating income in the range of $11.7 billion to $12.1 billion and adjusted operating income in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.2 billion.



Further, the company expects to continue to generate strong cash flows in 2019, with projected cash flow from operations between $9.8 billion and $10.3 billion.



President and CEO Larry Merlo stated, '2019 will be a year of transition as we integrate Aetna and focus on key pillars of our growth strategy. We are fully aware of the need to address the impact of certain headwinds that are having a disproportionate impact in 2019 compared to prior years, and importantly, we are taking comprehensive actions to move past them.'



