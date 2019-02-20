

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group, Inc. (MO) reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $4.15 to $4.27, representing a growth rate of 4% to 7% from an adjusted EPS base of $3.99 in 2018, which excludes the special items. The company expects adjusted EPS growth to come in the last three quarters of 2019, with a mid-single digit decline in the first quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.20 for fiscal 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



