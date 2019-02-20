

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence weakened in February, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 3.3 in February from 3.9 in January.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the past economic situation in Denmark weakened to 6.4 from 7.7.



Meanwhile, their own financial situation for the next twelve months fell in January to 12.0 from 12.2 in February.



Households' judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year rose slightly to 0.5 from minus 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX