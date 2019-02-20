

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence weakened for a fourth consecutive month in February, driven by a sharp deterioration in households' savings expectations, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -7 from -6 in January. The measure has been falling since November.



The measure reflecting households' expectations on savings in the next 12 months tumbled to -8 from -3.



Households' view regarding the unemployment situation in the coming year also worsened and the index rose to 6 from 5.



Consumers were slightly less pessimistic regarding the future economic situation in the country with the relevant index rising to -12 from -13.



The index showing the expectations on their future financial situation was unchanged at -3.



