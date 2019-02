LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) confirmed that its directly employed Pilots based in Belgium have voted by a majority of 98% in favour of a recognition agreement with BeCA, to cover all of Ryanair's directly employed Pilots in Belgium.



The airline and BeCA are now progressing a collective labour agreement which they both hope to conclude on/before 30 April next.



