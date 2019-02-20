

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is planning to combine apps made for iPhone, iPad, and macOS by 2021. Apple will allow developers to create a single app, known as single binary, that will work across iPhones, iPads, and Macs, Bloomberg reported.



Apple wants to make it easier for software coders to create tools, games and other applications for its main devices in one fell swoop -- an overhaul designed to encourage app development and, ultimately, boost revenue.



The ultimate goal of the multistep initiative, code-named 'Marzipan,' is by 2021 to help developers build an app once and have it work on the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers, the report said citing people familiar with the effort. That should spur the creation of new software, increasing the utility of the company's gadgets.



Later this year, Apple plans to let developers port their iPad apps to Mac computers via a new software development kit that the company will release as early as June at its annual developer conference. Developers will still need to submit separate versions of the app to Apple's iOS and Mac App Stores, but the new kit will mean they don't have to write the underlying software code twice, the report said.



In 2020, Apple plans to expand the kit so iPhone applications can be converted into Mac apps in the same way. Apple engineers have found this challenging because iPhone screens are so much smaller than Mac computer displays.



By 2021, developers will be able to merge iPhone, iPad, and Mac applications into one app or what is known as a 'single binary.' This means developers won't have to submit their work to different Apple App Stores, allowing iOS apps to be downloaded directly from Mac computers -- effectively combining the stores.



The plans are fluid and could be altered, the report said.



