

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher on Wednesday, in line with other European markets on optimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations.



Investors also looked optimistically to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes due later today for clues on policymakers' thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction policy.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 59.46 points or 0.64 percent at 9,315.63 after trading between 9,275.81 and 9,331.45.



On Tuesday, the SMI fell 11.29 points or 0.12 percent to 9,256.12.



Among the prominent gainers in the SMI index, ABB jumped 1.49 percent, while CS Group advanced 1.48 percent, Lafarge Holcim perked 1.10 percent, Novartis gained 0.71 percent, Richemont gathered 0.72 percent, Nestle climbed 1.14 percent and Roche added 0.76 percent.



Moving lower, UBS Group tumbled 2.69 percent.



Most of the markets in Europe were higher on optimism that the U.S. and China will arrive at a trade agreement sometime soon.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX