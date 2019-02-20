

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank executives were worried that Trump Organization might default on loans after Donald Trump was elected as the US president in 2016 that they considered extending the repayment dates, according to a Bloomberg News.



The Trump Organization had about $340 million in outstanding loans that were to come due in 2023 and 2024, or in the president's second term should he win re-election in 2020.



The management were worried about the public relations disaster they would have to face if they went after assets of a sitting president. The discussions were about risks to the bank's reputation and did not relate to any heightened concerns about the creditworthiness of Trump or his company, the people said.



The bank apparently decided against restructuring the loans to the Trump Organization, which come due in 2023 and 2024. It also chose not to do any new business with Trump while he is president.



'This story is complete nonsense,' Eric Trump, a son of the president and an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in an email to Bloomberg. 'We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country. Virtually all of our assets are owned free and clear, and the very few that do have mortgages are a small fraction relative to the value of the asset. These are traditional loans, no different than any other real estate developer would carry as part of a comparable portfolio.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX