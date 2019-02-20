

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk had to correct a tweet about projections for full-year Tesla production numbers.



On Tuesday, Musk tweeted that Tesla will make about 500,000 cars this year. However, he later clarified that he 'meant to say' the company's annualized production rate at the end of 2019 could be around 500,000 vehicles, or a production rate of 10,000 cars per week. Total deliveries for the year are still estimated at 400,000, Musk said.



'Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019,' this was Musk's first tweet.



But later he revised his projections and tweeted, 'Meant to say annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k.'



Separately, Tesla announced Wednesday its general counsel Dane Butswinkas was leaving the company after only two months on the job. Jonathan Chang, Tesla's current vice president of legal, will take over Butswinkas' position.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX