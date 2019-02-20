

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung launched four new smartphones-- Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e-- during a product launch event on Wednesday.



Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy S10 5G, a variant of the company's flagship smartphone that supports 5G, which will launch later this year.



The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor or the Exynos 9820 processor. The smartphone has 8GB RAM and comes in two storage variants - 128GB and 512GB. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens camera. The Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a 10-megapixel selfie camera.



The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a larger 6.4-inch display. It has the same processor as the S10. The Galaxy S10+ has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone has an 8GB RAM variant along with a 12GB RAM variant. It comes in three storage variants, including 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB and also provides expandable storage support. The S10+ has a triple rear camera which are the same as the S10. The S10+ features two front cameras and is powered by a 4,100mAh battery.



Samsung also launched three wearables during this event, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, and Galaxy Buds.



