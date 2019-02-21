

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) announced that Bernd Leukert, Executive Board Member, mutually agreed with the Supervisory Board that he will depart the company, effective immediately. At the same time, the Supervisory Board of SAP SE has elected to extend the Executive Board contract of Michael Kleinemeier, which will now run through 2020.



'Bernd Leukert has made many contributions to the success of SAP,' said Professor Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. 'We thank him for his dedication and his long service to the company. Michael Kleinemeier is highly respected by our customers. We are pleased he has extended his commitment to SAP.'



