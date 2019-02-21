

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.'s (QCOM) efforts to resolve a federal antitrust lawsuit with U.S. officials ahead of a court decision has hit a roadblock, Bloomberg reported.



Citing people familiar with the process, the report noted that the company has yet to win over a majority of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and top agency officials despite making significant progress in the talks.



Both sides are trying to reach an agreement before a judge rules in the agency's lawsuit accusing Qualcomm of abusing its market dominance.



As per the report, a settlement decision rests with four members of the five-member commission, including two Democrats and two Republicans, because the Republican chairman, Joseph Simons, is recused.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX