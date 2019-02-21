

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss was 431 million euros, compared to profit of 1.33 billion euros last year. The prior year results were benefited by U.S. tax reform gain.



Adjusted net profit was 796 million euros, compared to 2.66 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.17 euro, compared to 0.56 euro last year.



Revenue, however, grew 5.7 percent to 20.26 billion euros from 19.16 billion euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA was 5.65 billion euros, up 12.6%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding US was 3.11 billion euros, up 3.3%.



Further, the company announced that dividend would be increased to 70 euro cents per share from 65 euro cents.



The company said its 2019 forecast shows undiminished growth momentum.



For fiscal 2019, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of around 23.9 billion euros, compared to last year's pro forma 23.2 billion euros, and revenues to grow slightly from 76.4 billion euros.



