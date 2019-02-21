

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French insurer Axa SA (AXAHY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net income fell 66 percent to 2.14 billion euros from 6.21 billion euros in the prior year.



AXA noted that an increase in adjusted earnings was more than offset by the impairments of both the goodwill from AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. in Group Share and other intangible assets linked to the transformation of the company's Swiss Group Life business, as anticipated; higher restructuring costs and exceptional charges, related to both the IPO of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and the acquisition of XL Group, combined with the negative impact from the change in the fair value of financial assets and derivatives.



Adjusted earnings for the year were 6.49 billion euros, compared to 6.46 billion euros last year, benefiting from the increase in underlying earnings, partly offset by lower net realized capital gains mostly due to adverse market conditions at the end of 2018.



Underlying earnings increased 3 percent to 6.18 billion euros from 6.00 billion euros a year ago. Underlying earnings per share also grew 3 percent to 2.48 euros from 2.40 euros in the prior year.



AXA said its underlying earnings growth reflected a strong operational performance across most of its geographies, partly offset by higher natural catastrophes at AXA XL.



Gross revenues for the year rose 4 percent to 102.87 billion euros from 98.55 billion euros last year. On a constant exchange rate basis, revenues increased 4 percent. The increase in revenues reflected strong growth in all markets.



'We have achieved measurable rate increases in 2018 and the outlook for 2019 looks to be as favorable. We are progressing fast on integration and the delivery of associated synergies, and are already experiencing revenue lift', said Greg Hendrick, CEO of AXA XL.



Further, the company's Board of Directors proposed a dividend of 1.34 euros per share, an increase of 6 percent from last year, which corresponds to a payout ratio of 52 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX