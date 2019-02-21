

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported that its net profit attributable to the Group for 2018 was 1.311 billion euros, up 229 million euros year-on-year. Excluding exceptional items, net profit attributable to the Group was 1.047 billion euros, up 15% year-on-year. The Group increased its results year-on-year, boosted by a significant improvement in current operating profit across its three sectors of activity in fourth-quarter 2018.



Current operating profit was 1.511 billion euros compared to 1.406 billion euros in 2017, driven by the very strong performance of Bouygues Telecom. It includes a capital gain of 106 million euros related to the divestment of 49% of Axione and remeasurement of the residual interest. Current operating profit in 2017 included a capital gain of 28 million euros related to the divestment of 50% of Nextdoor.



The Group's operating profit was 1.776 billion euros, versus 1.519 billion euros in 2017, an increase of 17%. It included non-current income of 265 million euros, 250 million euros of which was related to capital gains on the sale of mobile sites and FTTH infrastructure at Bouygues Telecom.



Reported sales were 35.6 billion euros in 2018, up 8% over 2017 or up 3% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates.



The Board of Directors will ask at the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2019 for the approval of a dividend payment of 1.70 euros per share, the same as in 2017. The ex-date, record date and payment date have been set at 30 April, 2 May and 3 May 2019 respectively.



The Board of Directors will seek at the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2019 the renewal of the terms of office of Olivier Bouygues, Clara Gaymard, Colette Lewiner, Rose-Marie Van Lerberghe, Michèle Vilain, SCDM and SCDM Participations, and the appointment of Raphaëlle Deflesselle as director representing employee shareholders, in replacement of Sandra Nombret.



