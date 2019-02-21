

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefonica SA (TDE.L, TEF) reported net profit in 2018 of 3.33 billion euros, up 6.4% from 2017. Basic earnings per share was 0.57 euros, grew 2.2%. OIBDA was 15.57 billion euros, up 3.5% organic (down 3.8% reported).



Fiscal 2018 revenues were 48.69 billion euros, up 2.4% year-on-year in organic terms (down 6.4% reported). Telefónica closed 2018 with 356.2 million accesses.



For the fourth-quarter, basic earnings per share was 0.11 euros, down 11.9% year-on-year. OIBDA grew 2.4% (down 9.6% reported) to 3.54 billion euros. Revenues were 12.92 billion euros, up 3% in organic terms (down 1.9% year-on-year reported).



For 2019, on organic terms, the company targets: revenues to be up around 2%; and OIBDA to rise around 2%.



The company confirmed shareholder remuneration for 2018 and proposed the remuneration policy for 2019. The second part of the 2018 dividend, of 0.20 euros per share in cash, will be paid in June 2019. Dividend for 2019 of 0.40 euros per share in cash, will be paid in December 2019 and in June 2019.



