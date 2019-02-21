

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar slipped against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, following a media report that China's Dalian port has prohibited imports of Australian coal and has put a cap on 2019 coal imports at 12 million tonnes.



Reuters news agency reported that Australia's coal imports has been banned at northern Dalian port, effective since the start of February.



Five harbours controlled by Dalian customs, namely Dalian, Bayuquan, Panjin, Dandong and Beiliang will not allow the clearance of Australian coal through customs.



Data the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia's unemployment rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent in January - unchanged and in line with expectations.



The Australian economy added 31,900 jobs last month - blowing away forecasts for an increase of 15,000 jobs following the gain of 16,900 jobs in December.



The aussie dropped to a 2-day low of 1.0398 versus the kiwi, from an 8-day high of 1.0488 hit at 7:30 pm ET. The aussie is likely to challenge support around the 1.02 area.



The aussie declined to an 11-day low of 1.5989 against the euro, after rising to more than a 2-week high of 1.5743 at 7:30 pm ET. If the aussie falls further, 1.62 is likely seen as its next support level.



The Australian currency weakened to 0.9356 versus the loonie, its lowest level since January 3. This follows more than a 2-week high of 0.9488 touched at 7:30 pm ET. On the downside, 0.92 is possibly seen the next support level for the aussie.



Having advanced to more than a 2-week high of 0.7207 against the greenback at 7:30 pm ET, the aussie reversed direction and dropped to a 6-day low of 0.7086. The next key support for the aussie is seen around the 0.69 mark.



The aussie slipped to a 6-day low of 78.44 against the yen, reversing from more than a 2-week high of 79.82 seen at 7:30 pm ET. The aussie is poised to find support around the 77.00 area.



The latest survey from Nikkei showed that Japan manufacturing sector slipped into contraction in February, with a 32-month low manufacturing PMI score of 48.5.



That's down from 50.3 in January, and it sinks beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Looking ahead, PMIs from major European economies and U.K. public sector finance data for January are due in the European session.



At 7:30 am ET, the European Central Bank will release minutes from the January 23-24 meeting.



In the New York session, Canada wholesale sales and U.S. durable goods orders for December, weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 16, U.S. existing home sales and leading indicator for January are scheduled for release.



At 12:35 pm ET, the Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will deliver speech about monetary policy at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX