

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L), a provider of investment and wealth management services, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax grew 4.1% to 61.3 million pounds from last year's 58.9 million pounds.



Profit after tax, meanwhile, dropped to 46.2 million pounds from 46.8 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share of 88.7p represented a decrease of 4.3% from 92.7p in 2017.



Underlying profit before tax was 91.6 million pounds, compared to 87.5 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 142.5 pence, compared to 138.8 pence last year.



Underlying operating income improved to 312.0 million pounds from 286.0 million pounds last year.



Total funds under management and administration were 44.1 billion pounds as of December 31, 2018, up 12.8% from 39.1 billion pounds last year.



Further, the board recommended a final dividend of 42p for 2018, up from 39p last year, making a total of 66p for the year, an increase of 8.2% on 2017.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company said its profitability remains closely linked with the performance in investment markets, which are expected to be more volatile. In 2019, the group's results will reflect a full year of profits from Speirs & Jeffrey, together with the associated costs of acquisition and integration.



Client migration to Rathbones' systems is expected to complete towards the middle of 2019.



